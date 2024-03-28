iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.81

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1010006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.