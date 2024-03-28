Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.92

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 13050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

