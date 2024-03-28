Kaizen Financial Strategies Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $526.75. 2,921,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. The stock has a market cap of $407.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.40 and its 200 day moving average is $469.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $526.92.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
