Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 9,467,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,207. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

