Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $997.02 and last traded at $1,022.00. 1,637,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,917,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

