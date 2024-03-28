Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.87. 1,163,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

