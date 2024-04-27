Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 223,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

