Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,540 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,024,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

