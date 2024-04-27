Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

TREX stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

