Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.14. 871,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

