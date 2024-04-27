Spinnaker Trust Sells 39 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.45. 541,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

