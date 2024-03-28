Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.43

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 185598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

