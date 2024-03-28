WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.67

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 4492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

WNS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

