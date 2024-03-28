Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.23

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.23 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 17239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

