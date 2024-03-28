Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,691 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,650. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

