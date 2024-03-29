5,791 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. 523,907 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

