Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 29th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

