Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declines By 36.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

BGR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,009. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

