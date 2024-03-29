Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 35.9% in March

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 29th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:GULTU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.