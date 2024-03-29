Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Purchases £30,125 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,070.26).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:HICL opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.82. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.64 ($2.00).

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

