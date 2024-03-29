Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

