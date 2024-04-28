Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.64. 68,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,649. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

