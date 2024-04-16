Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 9.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 63,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,165,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SKM opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.