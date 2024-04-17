12,975 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 277,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

MUI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 182,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

