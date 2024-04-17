Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.56. 1,058,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.29. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

