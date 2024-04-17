Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.