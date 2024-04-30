Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.78 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $48.78 million and $339,042.71 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,579,662 coins and its circulating supply is 35,949,884 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,573,283 with 35,945,093 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.47557262 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $370,772.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

