Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.18 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $206.33 million and $14.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002300 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

