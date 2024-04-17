DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,926,000. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $285.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.67.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

