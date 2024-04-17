DGS Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 864,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

