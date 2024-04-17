Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 619,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 754,080 shares.The stock last traded at $99.93 and had previously closed at $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

