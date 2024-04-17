Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 619,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 754,080 shares.The stock last traded at $99.93 and had previously closed at $99.93.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3959 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
