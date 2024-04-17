Latitude Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 1,371,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

