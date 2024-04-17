Acute Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 3.5% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.94% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 659,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

