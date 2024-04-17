Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.16 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and $48,250.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.27 or 0.99982425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000489 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $67,899.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.