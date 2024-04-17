PayPay Securities Corp Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for approximately 5.2% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,486,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,243. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

