Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 8,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $656.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

