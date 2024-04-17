Sfmg LLC Has $118.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $504.01. 3,262,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,915. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

