Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.52. 482,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.38. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.