Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 278,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,584. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

