SVB Wealth LLC Sells 20,732 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $431.10 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

