Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

