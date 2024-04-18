AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APP. BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.0 %

APP opened at $70.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

