GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

GFL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 1.13.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

