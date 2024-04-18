Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

