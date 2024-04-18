4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

FDMT stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,495,987.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,495,987.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

