CIBC Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE WDO opened at C$10.84 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.