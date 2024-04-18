Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32.25 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £133.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a one year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

