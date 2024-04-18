CRH’s (CRH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Announces Dividend

Shares of CRH stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. CRH has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $552,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

