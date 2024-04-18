Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

