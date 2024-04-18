Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

